Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $257.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.88. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

