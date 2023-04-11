Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $257.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.88. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
