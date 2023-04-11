Contrasting Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -24.24% -18.17% -9.69% Augmedix -79.11% -195.91% -56.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $421.53 million 4.61 -$102.19 million ($0.66) -18.55 Augmedix $30.93 million 2.09 -$24.45 million ($0.66) -2.62

Volatility and Risk

Augmedix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augmedix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 6 0 2.75 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $13.55, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 179.38%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Augmedix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

