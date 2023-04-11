Contrasting Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 6 3 0 2.33 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $180.22, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Healthcare Triangle has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.43%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.66% 24.81% 14.26% Healthcare Triangle -20.92% -65.61% -42.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Healthcare Triangle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.94 billion 5.59 $362.92 million $4.82 30.85 Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.31 -$9.61 million ($0.27) -1.22

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment focuses on secured payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segments include hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

