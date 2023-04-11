Contrasting Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) & Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS)

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Verde Clean Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A $78.57 million $0.55 7.42 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -8.94% -6.23% Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.26%

Volatility and Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Verde Clean Fuels on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc., doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets. Micromidas, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Palantir Technologies Inc. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in West Sacramento, California with a facility in Sarnia, Canada.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

