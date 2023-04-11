Contrasting Steakholder Foods (STKH) & Its Peers

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Steakholder Foods to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors -136.81% -23.51% -12.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$18.02 million -0.33 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.90 million 39.04

Steakholder Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 293 1149 1330 30 2.39

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.61%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

