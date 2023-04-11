Contrasting Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT -3.83% -0.90% -0.46% Western Asset Mortgage Capital -56.12% 5.89% 0.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 10.02 -$7.51 million ($0.08) -246.88 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.33 -$89.08 million ($14.78) -0.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.0% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CareTrust REIT and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 1 1 2.75 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.92%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Risk & Volatility

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. CareTrust REIT pays out -1,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

