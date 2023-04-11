Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 19,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $493.83 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

