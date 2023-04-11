Critical Comparison: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Alpha Teknova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$9.93 million ($0.69) -2.93 Alpha Teknova $41.42 million 1.64 -$47.47 million ($1.69) -1.43

Profitability

ARCA biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Teknova. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Teknova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -22.39% -21.21% Alpha Teknova -114.60% -25.50% -18.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARCA biopharma and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 287.28%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.