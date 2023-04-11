Critical Review: Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.22 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -4.89 Great Eagle $1.01 billion 1.48 -$64.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Great Eagle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Great Eagle has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Great Eagle beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates three hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including security services, staff services, maintenance and repairs, consultancy services, as well as property maintenance, leasing, and agency services. Further, it trades in building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, and general trading services; and issues medium term notes. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

