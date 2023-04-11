Critical Review: Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) versus Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Independence Contract Drilling and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -10.03% -13.08% -6.30% Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Permex Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $186.71 million 0.23 -$65.32 million ($1.62) -1.98 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 7.80 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Permex Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Contract Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Independence Contract Drilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Permex Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

