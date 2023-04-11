Critical Review: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH)

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Financial and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Capital Financial.

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Financial has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Financial and WisdomTree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.93 $50.68 million $0.27 21.93

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Capital Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

