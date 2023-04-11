Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.