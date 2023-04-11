Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

