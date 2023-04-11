CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

