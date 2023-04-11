CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

