Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Critical Review

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Everspin Technologies and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 Daqo New Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 10.22% 17.67% 12.41% Daqo New Energy 40.36% 34.82% 29.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $59.99 million 2.21 $6.13 million $0.28 23.21 Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.76 $1.86 billion $24.06 1.96

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.