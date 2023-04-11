Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,481,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 775,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 759,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,739,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 237,384 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

