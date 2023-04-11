Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

