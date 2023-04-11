Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $348.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.00 and its 200-day moving average is $345.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

