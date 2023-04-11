Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.32.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

