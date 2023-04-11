Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,717 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 6.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

