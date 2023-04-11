Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EPRT opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.
