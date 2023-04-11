Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

