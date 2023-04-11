Family Capital Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

