Family Capital Trust Co Sells 148 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.
Insider Activity
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %
PEP opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average is $177.57.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
Featured Articles
