FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.41.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,180. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.60 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day moving average is $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.