Financial Comparison: Edible Garden (EDBL) versus The Competition

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Edible Garden to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edible Garden and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 98 170 488 23 2.56

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.49%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 55.21%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.04 Edible Garden Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -0.39

This table compares Edible Garden and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Edible Garden’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -339.13% -25.67% -16.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edible Garden beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

