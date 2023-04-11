Financial Contrast: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) versus Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rain Oncology has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rain Oncology and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rain Oncology N/A -74.39% -64.69% Amarin -28.66% -17.60% -11.31%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rain Oncology N/A N/A -$75.72 million ($2.70) -2.99 Amarin $369.19 million 1.51 -$105.80 million ($0.27) -5.11

This table compares Rain Oncology and Amarin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rain Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rain Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rain Oncology and Amarin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rain Oncology 0 0 9 0 3.00 Amarin 2 3 1 0 1.83

Rain Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 103.77%. Amarin has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 72.10%. Given Rain Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rain Oncology is more favorable than Amarin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Rain Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Rain Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rain Oncology beats Amarin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

