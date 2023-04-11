Financial Review: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) versus Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Missfresh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Missfresh has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Missfresh and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $1.09 billion 0.01 -$604.11 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 3.98 $37.52 million $17.04 12.86

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Missfresh on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks. It also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

