Financial Review: Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) vs. Its Competitors

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quoin Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -296.01% -89.25% Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors -495.28% -105.70% -25.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -$9.38 million -0.07 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.12 billion $54.73 million -3.71

Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Quoin Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1027 3640 7841 183 2.57

Quoin Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,629.75%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

