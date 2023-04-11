First Interstate Bank Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

