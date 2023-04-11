First Interstate Bank Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

EOG stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

