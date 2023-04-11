First Interstate Bank Sells 153 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average of $184.55. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.