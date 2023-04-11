First Interstate Bank Sells 74 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $198.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

