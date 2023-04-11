Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) & ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Financial Analysis

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Risk and Volatility

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A -71.15% -38.58% Fiserv 14.26% 13.32% 5.39%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ZeroFox and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZeroFox and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fiserv 1 6 13 0 2.60

ZeroFox presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $127.95, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Fiserv.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZeroFox and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million 1.66 -$742.05 million N/A N/A Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.02 $2.53 billion $3.92 29.01

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox.

Summary

Fiserv beats ZeroFox on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment offers technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment includes the provision of services to financial institutions and corporate clients with products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.