Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Head to Head Review

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor -1.25% 17.45% 3.04% Fisker -160,086.58% -91.47% -37.28%

Volatility and Risk

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

49.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ford Motor and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $158.06 billion 0.32 -$1.98 billion ($0.51) -24.94 Fisker $340,000.00 5,186.04 -$547.50 million ($1.80) -3.06

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor. Ford Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ford Motor and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 7 7 0 2.24 Fisker 2 6 5 0 2.23

Ford Motor presently has a consensus price target of $15.22, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $13.85, indicating a potential upside of 151.29%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Fisker on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories. The Ford Next segment focuses on development costs for autonomous vehicles and related businesses, equity ownership in Argo AI, and other mobility businesses and investments. The Ford Credit segment is involved in the credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

