Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,390 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at F.N.B.
In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
F.N.B. Price Performance
Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F.N.B. (FNB)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.