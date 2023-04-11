Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,390 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.