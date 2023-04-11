Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,054 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

