Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) & Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) Financial Contrast

Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT – Get Rating) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Brandt has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brandt alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Brandt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forge Global $69.38 million 4.23 -$111.86 million ($1.45) -1.17

This table compares Brandt and Forge Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brandt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forge Global.

Profitability

This table compares Brandt and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandt N/A N/A N/A Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brandt and Forge Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33

Forge Global has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 89.71%.

About Brandt

(Get Rating)

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It engages in the reorganization of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.