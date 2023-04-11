FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of FormFactor worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

FormFactor stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.