Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 6,108 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

SPG stock opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

