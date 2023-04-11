Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $376.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $413.68. The stock has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.