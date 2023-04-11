Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

