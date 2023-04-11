Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 66,025 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,025 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

