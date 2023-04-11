Foundry Partners LLC Has $20.58 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $324.96 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.64 and a 200-day moving average of $345.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

