Foundry Partners LLC Has $30.68 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Exelon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

