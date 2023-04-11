Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

