Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,685 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

