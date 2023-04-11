Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,804 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 76,804 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $253.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

