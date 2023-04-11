FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 61.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

