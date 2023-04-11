GEM Asset Management LLC Invests $267,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.63 and a 200-day moving average of $506.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $480.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

